Ohio coronavirus numbers: 6,088 new cases reported, 28 additional deaths

*Watch a portion of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health meeting on COVID-19 above.*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.
In the last 24 hours, there were 6,088 new cases reported, in addition to 28 deaths, 101 hospitalizations and 12 ICU admissions.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 777,065 cases and 9,627 fatalities documented. 634,085 people are presumed to have recovered.
ODH also provided an update on vaccinations. So far, 22,733 have been given the vaccine, which is about 2.54% of the population.
