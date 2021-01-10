Ohio coronavirus numbers: 6,088 new cases reported, 28 additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) - The first healthcare workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are getting their second doses.

“Today makes a big difference,” Cleveland VA nurse Fidelis Uzomah, who FOX 8 has followed through the vaccination process, told reporter Matt Wright earlier this week.

Uzomah said he was energized and elated.

“I feel good!” he said.

Wednesday, he received a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine three weeks after his first, and he said he’s had no side effects.

“When I had the flu shot I had a little fever,” he said. “With this, I have no reaction so far.”

Uzomah is among about 3,000 Cleveland VA workers and patients vaccinated through Wednesday, according to vaccine coordinator Brett Carroll.

“So far, it’s been going pretty well for us,” Carroll said, adding that the VA is pleased with the number of caregivers vaccinated.

Carroll said almost all VA healthcare workers who wanted to receive the vaccine have, totaling about 55% so far.

“We’ve had folks who have not wanted to receive it,” Carroll said. “Initially, when we first started, we had people that on Day 1 said 'no' and the next week were asking if they could get scheduled. We continue to see that number grow.”

He said the VA plans to start vaccinating more patients at a new clinic in Akron Monday.

“I feel far more protected knowing I have this, [it] is like armor of protection around me,” Uzomah said. “I can do more to help the patients, residents, my colleagues.”

The VA said it will proactively contact veterans enrolled in VA healthcare to schedule an appointment based on priority group.