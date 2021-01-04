Ohio coronavirus numbers: 5,942 new cases, 67 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 727,423 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 5,942 cases reported for the last day, along with a total of 9,143 deaths (including 67 additional fatalities reported in the last day).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 39,112 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 314 inpatients, and 45 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 585,091 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 87,106

Cuyahoga: 73,116

Hamilton: 53,797

Montgomery: 37,025

Summit: 29,030

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 908

Franklin: 698

Summit: 620

Lucas: 544

Hamilton: 419

Although many, including Gov. DeWine (as seen in the video above), have been disappointed in the coronavirus rollout thus far, Dr. Fauci said yesterday that there is still hope. Ohioans are invited to learn more about the state’s vaccination plan right here.

Over the weekend, the U.S. death toll rate reached more than 350,000. Cleveland rates for the weekend should be announced later today.

