Ohio coronavirus numbers: 5,857 additional cases reported, 33 new deaths

*Watch our report above on a local girl taking part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 5,857 cases reported, 33 deaths, 273 hospitalizations and 30 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Since the pandemic started, there have been 670,525 cases of COVID-19, 8,509 deaths, 26,786 hospitalizations and 5,719 ICU admissions. 517,057 people are presumed to have recovered.

Here are the counties with the most cases:

Franklin

Cuyahoga

Hamilton

Montgomery

Summit

