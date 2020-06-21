Ohio coronavirus numbers: 546 new cases, 3 deaths reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

There were 44,808 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,700 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 546 cases, 3 deaths, 41 hospitalizations and 11 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 7,794

Cuyahoga: 5,633

Hamilton: 3,829

Marion: 2,715

Lucas: 2,490

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 358

Cuyahoga: 338

Lucas: 294

Mahoning: 224

Summit: 201

Starting Monday, contact sports can resume team practices.

The move is part of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening process following the coronavirus shutdown, and includes football, basketball and lacrosse practices.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently announced that contact sports can begin full training schedules and scrimmages as long as they follow proper safety protocols, but that only schools and athletics organizers can decide when its right for their particular programs to start up again.

New safety procedures include mandatory masks for all athletic trainers, and rules stating no one can gather before and after practice. All coaches, players, trainers, officials and spectators must conduct heath assessments each day. Physical contact is to remain within the confines of playing the game, and is not allowed at any other time.

Additionally, during his news briefing Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine said that overall Ohio is on a downward trend with coronavirus with the exception of southwest Ohio.

Watch the video above for more from Thursday’s news conference.

“None of this should be a shock. We are going to see a spike in cases, see hot spots,” DeWine said.

The Ohio National Guard will offer more pop-up testing in zipcodes with hotspots in Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties. According to the governor, the state will use this plan when other counties in the state see upticks in COVID-19 cases.

He said this is part of a new stage in the ongoing fight with the virus, requiring us to be more aggressive with testing.