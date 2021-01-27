Ohio coronavirus numbers: 5,366 new cases, 75 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health also released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 878,284 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 5,366 cases reported today, along with a total of 10,931 deaths (including 75 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 45,530 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 254 inpatients, and 21 in the ICU in the last 24 hours.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 102,616

Cuyahoga: 86,893

Hamilton: 65,148

Montgomery: 43,662

Summit: 35,411

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 1,154

Summit: 766

Franklin: 707

Lucas: 634

Hamilton: 455

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 682,705, or about 5.84% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 26,488 people were vaccinated.

Yesterday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that more doses of the vaccine would be made available to those in Phase 1B than previously thought over the next two weeks: