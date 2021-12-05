Ohio coronavirus numbers: 5,334 new cases, 80 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,731,003 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 5,334 new cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 26,851 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Sunday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 87,776 people. There were 80 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,584,213 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin 180,371

Cuyahoga 169,866

Hamilton 114,437

Montgomery 81,025

Summit 72,623

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,811,987 or about 58.28% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 5,586 people received a shot in the state.

According to the CDC website, 198.6 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated. That’s just over 63.1% of the population eligible to get a COVID shot.