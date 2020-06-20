Ohio coronavirus numbers: 531 new cases, 30 deaths reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -– The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There were 44,262 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,697 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 531 cases, 30 deaths, 34 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 7,694

Cuyahoga: 5,555

Hamilton: 3,744

Marion: 2,715

Lucas: 2,483

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 357

Cuyahoga: 336

Lucas: 294

Mahoning: 224

Summit: 201

During his news briefing Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine said that overall Ohio is on a downward trend with coronavirus with the exception of southwest Ohio.

“None of this should be a shock. We are going to see a spike in cases, see hot spots,” DeWine said.

Today's #COVID19 Key Indicators for #Ohio. ⬇



Overall we're seeing downward trends, with some exceptions. pic.twitter.com/LSjVNKnalZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 18, 2020

We will be increasing testing in these areas. We will also have more pop-up sites across the state. Here are some of the pop-up sites that we already have scheduled. Again, more locations will be announced soon. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/7KCLb6uFzk — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 18, 2020

The Ohio National Guard will offer more pop-up testing in zipcodes with hotspots in Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties. According to the governor, the state will use this plan when other counties in the state see upticks in COVID-19 cases.

He said this is part of a new stage in the ongoing fight with the virus, requiring us to be more aggressive with testing.