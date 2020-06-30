1  of  3
Breaking News
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Fireworks displays in Northeast Ohio
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 51,789 total confirmed, 2,863 total deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There were 51,789 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,863 total deaths.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 7,839 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 46 years old.

36 states show rise in COVID-19 cases; some pausing on reopening

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 9,148
  • Cuyahoga: 6,831
  • Hamilton: 5,010
  • Marion: 2,726
  • Lucas: 2,600

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 404
  • Cuyahoga: 364
  • Lucas: 301
  • Mahoning: 228
  • Summit: 205

Despite numbers continuing to rise, DeWine is working on plans for the next phase to continue Ohio’s opening. In a press conference yesterday, where he also announced that outdoor nursing home visitations could resume July 20, he said he expects to have an update on these plans on Thursday.

Gov. DeWine announced outdoor nursing home visitations can resume July 20

Asked whether there are certain set of coronavirus numbers that would push him to shut down the Ohio economy again, he said: “this is a process where we continue to learn, and see what’s happening in other places … having said that, we have seven metrics, we’ll go into next time, when you see higher numbers being reached, we’ll go over that next time …We hope people will do what they need to do.”

Moving into Fourth of July weekend, there are plenty of Northeast Ohio fireworks shows to look forward to, despite the pandemic.

Several Northeast Ohio cities displaying 4th of July fireworks this weekend despite pandemic

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral