Ohio coronavirus numbers: 45,537 total cases, 2,704 total deaths

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There were 45,537 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,704 total deaths.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 7,292 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 47 years old, and the number continues to go down as more young people are being tested and diagnosed.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 7,915

Cuyahoga: 5,734

Hamilton: 4,020

Marion: 2,713

Lucas: 2,511

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 358

Cuyahoga: 339

Lucas: 294

Mahoning: 224

Summit: 202

Gov. Mike DeWine’s office recently released the locations of free coronavirus test sites around the state for this week:

We have pop-up #COVID19 testing sites coming up this week in:



➡ Cincinnati

➡ Portsmouth

➡ Xenia

➡ Dayton



More information on this free testing: https://t.co/sXaq0v96JJ



Statewide testing map: https://t.co/lGm1TGvYqD pic.twitter.com/FlSyEfF2IZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 22, 2020

Ohio has now entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan, and contact sports practices were allowed to resume today. Football games, and other contact sports games, are still not allowed however.

