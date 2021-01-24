Ohio coronavirus numbers: 4,481 new cases reported, 31 additional deaths

*Watch our recent report on Phase 1B distribution for the vaccine above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 4,481 cases were reported in addition to 31 deaths, 98 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of ODH

Since the pandemic began, there have been 864,322 cases and 10,711 fatalities documented. 731,088 are presumed have recovered.

ODH also provided an update on vaccinations. As of Sunday, 607,893 residents have received the shot, which is about 5.2% of Ohio’s population.