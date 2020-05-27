Ohio coronavirus numbers: 433 cases, 42 deaths reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton do not have a news conference scheduled for Wednesday. They are expected to return on Thursday.

There were 33,439 total confirmed and probable cases in Ohio with 2,044 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 433 cases, 42 deaths, 121 hospitalizations and 42 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 5,486

Cuyahoga: 4.137

Marion: 2,628

Hamilton: 2,523

Lucas: 2,162

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 243

Lucas: 233

Cuyahoga: 224

Mahoning: 173

Summit: 160