Ohio coronavirus numbers: 41,576 total cases, 2,573 total deaths

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There were 41,576 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,573 total deaths.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,948 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 48 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 7,202

Cuyahoga: 5,220

Hamilton: 3,250

Marion: 2,706

Lucas: 2,457

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 332

Cuyahoga: 315

Lucas: 282

Mahoning: 216

Summit: 194

Businesses and public spaces continue to reopen across the state, following the coronavirus shutdown. This weekend saw some public pools reopening in Northeast Ohio, and Cleveland’s Rock Hall opened today.

