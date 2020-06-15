Ohio coronavirus numbers: 41,576 total cases, 2,573 total deaths

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.
There were 41,576 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,573 total deaths.
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,948 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 48 years old.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 7,202
- Cuyahoga: 5,220
- Hamilton: 3,250
- Marion: 2,706
- Lucas: 2,457
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 332
- Cuyahoga: 315
- Lucas: 282
- Mahoning: 216
- Summit: 194
Businesses and public spaces continue to reopen across the state, following the coronavirus shutdown. This weekend saw some public pools reopening in Northeast Ohio, and Cleveland’s Rock Hall opened today.
