Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 414 cases, 14 deaths reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

There were 42,422 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,611 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 414 cases, 14 deaths, 44 hospitalizations and 13 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 7,365
  • Cuyahoga: 5,336
  • Hamilton: 3,374
  • Marion: 2,712
  • Lucas: 2,462

Ohio counties with most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 337
  • Cuyahoga: 319
  • Lucas: 289
  • Mahoning: 218
  • Summit: 195

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not provide an update on coronavirus on Wednesday. Instead, he is having a news conference to announce police reforms.

