Ohio coronavirus numbers: 413 cases, 36 deaths reported in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state on Wednesday.

There were 39,575 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 2,457 total deaths. In the last 24 hours, 413 cases, 36 deaths, 73 hospitalizations and six intensive care admissions from coronavirus were reported to the state health department.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will not hold a news conference on coronavirus on Wednesday.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 6,741
  • Cuyahoga: 5,011
  • Hamilton: 2,975
  • Marion: 2,697
  • Lucas: 2,390

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 313
  • Cuyahoga: 298
  • Lucas: 270
  • Mahoning: 195
  • Summit: 187

