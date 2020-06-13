1  of  2
Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 40,848 cases, 2,955 deaths

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday, there were 40,848 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 2,955 total deaths.

6,864 people have been hospitalized and 1,754 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 7,030
  • Cuyahoga: 5,144
  • Hamilton: 3,130
  • Marion: 2,704
  • Lucas: 2,419

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 329
  • Cuyahoga: 310
  • Lucas: 280
  • Mahoning: 214
  • Summit: 192

Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Dr. Amy Acton had stepped down as Director of the Ohio Department of Health, instead moving into the role of Chief Health Advisor (which she explains in the video above).  

“Not all heroes wear capes,” DeWine said during the press conference. “Some wear white coats. This particular hero’s white coat is embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton.”

The governor also said that coronavirus testing would now be made available to all people who’d like to have the test.

