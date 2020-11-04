Ohio coronavirus numbers: 4,071 new cases, 55 new fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 226,138 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 4,071 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,373 deaths (including 55 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 19,615 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 174,130 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 35,262

Cuyahoga: 22,268

Hamilton: 19,564

Montgomery: 12,561

Butler: 9,836

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 693

Franklin: 643

Lucas: 388

Hamilton: 351

Mahoning: 287

In a recent report, FOX 8 put a variety of facial coverings to the test, seeing which ones really help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: