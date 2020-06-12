1  of  2
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 40,424 cases, 2,508 deaths

OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Friday afternoon.

There were 40,424 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,508 total deaths.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,814 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 49 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 6,918
  • Cuyahoga: 5,112
  • Hamilton: 3,078
  • Marion: 2701
  • Lucas: 2,411

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 325
  • Cuyahoga: 304
  • Lucas: 272
  • Summit: 204
  • Mahoning: 190

Yesterday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Dr. Amy Acton had stepped down as Director of the Ohio Department of Health, instead moving into the role of Chief Health Advisor (which she explains in the video above).  

“Not all heroes wear capes,” DeWine said during the press conference. “Some wear white coats. This particular hero’s white coat is embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton.”

The governor also said that coronavirus testing would now be made available to all people who’d like to have the test.

Gov. DeWine says coronavirus testing now open to all Ohioans

