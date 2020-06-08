1  of  7
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 38,837 cases, 2,404 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There were 38,837 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,404 total deaths.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,550 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 49 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 6,586
  • Cuyahoga: 4,910
  • Hamilton: 2,891
  • Marion: 2,694
  • Lucas: 2,354

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 300
  • Cuyahoga: 283
  • Lucas: 266
  • Mahoning: 195
  • Summit: 184

As businesses continue to reopen across the state, following the coronavirus shutdown in March, experts continue to remind people that COVID-19 is still prevalent, as seen in today’s Ohio Department of Health tweet:

Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced (as seen in the video above) that amusement parks, casinos, racinos and water parks could reopen in two weeks.

This Wednesday, a whole host of businesses are allowed to reopen, including the following:

  • Aquariums
  • Art galleries
  • Country clubs
  • Ice skating rinks
  • Indoor family entertainment centers
  • Indoor sports facilities
  • Laser tag facilities
  • Movie theaters (indoor)
  • Museums
  • Playgrounds (outdoor)
  • Public recreation centers
  • Roller skating rinks
  • Social clubs
  • Trampoline parks
  • Zoos
Here’s what is reopening this week in Ohio

