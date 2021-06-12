Ohio coronavirus numbers: 385 new cases, 29 hospitalizations

**Previously aired video shows Ohio Vax-A-Million’s third winner**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,106,796 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 385 new cases reported Saturday, along with a total of 20,091 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Saturday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,865 people. There were 29 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,075,652 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,460

Cuyahoga: 115,579

Hamilton: 81,275

Montgomery: 52,436

Summit: 48,327

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,446,889 or about 46.60% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 12,539 people received a shot in the state.

State leaders are trying to encourage vaccinations through the Ohio Vax-A-Million Lottery program.

The third set of winners were announced on Wednesday, making 6 winners so far.

It’s not too late to register for the the remaining two drawings. The deadline to register is tomorrow at 11:59 p.m.