Ohio coronavirus numbers: 38,476 cases, 2,377 deaths throughout state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus data for the state.

As of Sunday, there were 38,476 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 2,377 deaths in the state. 6,497 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 1,657 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

In the last 24 hours, 365 cases, 7 deaths, 37 hospitalizations and 7 ICU admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 6,512

Cuyahoga: 4,858

Hamilton: 2,860

Marion: 2,691

Lucas: 2,348

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 299

Cuyahoga: 268

Lucas: 265

Mahoning: 194

Summit: 183