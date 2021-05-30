Ohio coronavirus numbers: 377 new cases, 11 hospitalizations reported

** Watch previously aired video above to hear about the first Vax-a-Million winners **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,101,934 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 377 cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 19,861 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported Sunday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,155 people. There were 11 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 0 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,063,778 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 127,869

Cuyahoga: 114,914

Hamilton: 80,930

Montgomery: 52,242

Summit: 48,113

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,298,081 or about 45.32% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 9,377 people received a shot in the state.

The second pair of Vax-a-Million winners will be announced on June 2. You have until tonight at 11:59 p.m. to enter, if you haven’t yet done so.