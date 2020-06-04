Ohio coronavirus numbers: 37,282 total cases, 2,339 deaths

*Watch more on the latest reopenings in Ohio in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

There were 37,282 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,339 total deaths. 6,312 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 1,623 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 6,216

Cuyahoga: 4,732

Hamilton: 2,767

Marion: 2,686

Lucas: 2,313

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 293

Lucas: 263

Cuyahoga: 259

Mahoning: 191

Summit: 181

Read more on the impact of the coronavirus in Ohio, here.

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed health orders extending social distancing requirements until July in an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They will now remain in effect until July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to read the full order.

