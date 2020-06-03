Ohio coronavirus numbers: 36,792 cases, 2,299 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There were 36,792 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,299 total deaths.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,251 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 49 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 6,112

Cuyahoga: 4,669

Hamilton: 2,739

Marion: 2,679

Lucas: 2,296

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 290

Lucas: 256

Cuyahoga: 247

Mahoning: 188

Summit: 181