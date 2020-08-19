Ohio coronavirus numbers: 36 more deaths, 958 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference.
In the last 24 hours, 958 cases, 36 deaths, 93 hospitalizations and 22 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 110,881 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting 3,909 lives lost. It’s presumed that 90,436 people have recovered.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 19,980
- Cuyahoga: 14,585
- Hamilton: 10,314
- Lucas: 5,843
- Montgomery: 4,783
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 545
- Cuyahoga: 542
- Lucas: 332
- Hamilton: 272
- Mahoning: 261
