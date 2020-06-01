1  of  4
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 35,984 cases, 2,206 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has released the latest coronavirus data for the state.

As of Monday, there were 35,984 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 2,206 deaths in the state. 6,112 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 1,569 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 5,993
  • Cuyahoga: 4,508
  • Hamilton: 2,698
  • Marion: 2,668
  • Lucas: 2,277

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 271
  • Lucas: 248
  • Cuyahoga: 241
  • Mahoning: 178
  • Summit: 176

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed health orders extending social distancing requirements until July in an effort to further stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The new order, announced by Governor Mike DeWine Friday night, extends the social distancing requirements and guidelines for businesses to remain open. They will now remain in effect until July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to read the full order.

