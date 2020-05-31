Ohio coronavirus numbers: 35,513 total cases, 2,155 deaths

*Watch our report above on daycares being allowed to reopen starting Sunday, May 31 here in Ohio.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has released the latest coronavirus data for the state.

As of Sunday, there were 35,513 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 2,155 deaths in the state. 6,049 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 1,556 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 5,862

Cuyahoga: 4,444

Hamilton: 2,672

Marion: 2,666

Lucas: 2,267

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 262

Lucas: 242

Cuyahoga: 226

Mahoning: 174

Summit: 173

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed health orders extending social distancing requirements until July in an effort to further spread the coronavirus.

The new order, announced by Governor Mike DeWine Friday night, extends the social distancing requirements and guidelines for businesses to remain open. They will now remain in effect until July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to read the full order.