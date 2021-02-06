Ohio coronavirus numbers: 3,549 additional cases reported, 81 new deaths

*Watch our report above on the I-TEAM helping a 102-year-old woman get vaccinated.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 3,549 cases were reported along with 81 deaths, 139 hospitalizations, and 11 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, there have been 918,079 cases and 11,652 fatalities documented. 819,180 are presumed to have recovered.

As of Friday, ODH said more than 974,000 people have been vaccinated in Ohio, which is about 8.34% of the state’s population.