Ohio coronavirus numbers: 3,303 new cases reported, 2 additional deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss county levels on the state’s coronavirus map above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

There have been 219,000 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,303 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 170,259 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, ODH says 3,303 cases have been reported, along with 2 deaths, 88 hospitalizations and 17 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Governor DeWine said during an interview on FOX 8 this week that many people appear to be getting relaxed about wearing masks and practice social distancing. He said the spread is happening more so in people’s personal lives rather than at bars and restaurants.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: