Ohio coronavirus numbers: 3,287 new cases, 55 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 899,079 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 3,287 cases reported today, along with a total of 11,230 deaths (including 55 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 46,438 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 223 inpatients, and 19 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 786,249 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 105,102

Cuyahoga: 89,371

Hamilton: 67,394

Montgomery: 44,687

Summit: 36,541

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 1,204

Summit: 809

Franklin: 709

Lucas: 669

Stark: 466

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 823,829 or about 7.05% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 35,114 people were vaccinated.

This week, Ohio school district employees are now eligible to receive coronavirus vaccines:

Ohioans over 70 years old are also eligible for vaccines:

