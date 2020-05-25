1  of  3
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Dick Goddard's daughter shares an update on his condition Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 32,477 total cases, 1,987 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state on Monday.

There were 32,477 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, and 1,987 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 566 cases, 18 deaths, 35 hospitalizations and five intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 5,310
  • Cuyahoga: 3,963
  • Marion: 2,619
  • Hamilton: 2,458
  • Lucas: 2,126

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 237
  • Lucas: 229
  • Cuyahoga: 217
  • Mahoning: 169
  • Summit: 159

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not hold a news conference on Monday. He’s expected to provide a coronavirus update on Tuesday.

