Ohio coronavirus numbers: 32,477 total cases, 1,987 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state on Monday.

There were 32,477 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, and 1,987 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 566 cases, 18 deaths, 35 hospitalizations and five intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 5,310

Cuyahoga: 3,963

Marion: 2,619

Hamilton: 2,458

Lucas: 2,126

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 237

Lucas: 229

Cuyahoga: 217

Mahoning: 169

Summit: 159

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not hold a news conference on Monday. He’s expected to provide a coronavirus update on Tuesday.