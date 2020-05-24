Ohio coronavirus numbers: 31,911 cases, 1,969 deaths

**Watch the video above to learn more on how COVID-19 has impacted our local hospitals**
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.
There were 31,911 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,969 total deaths.
Over the last 24 hours, 503 cases, 10 deaths, 39 hospitalizations and 9 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 5,188
- Cuyahoga: 3,927
- Marion: 2,617
- Hamilton 2,403
- Lucas: 2,107
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Lucas: 229
- Franklin: 228
- Cuyahoga: 209
- Mahoning: 169
- Summit: 159