Ohio coronavirus numbers: 31,911 cases, 1,969 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There were 31,911 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,969 total deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 503 cases, 10 deaths, 39 hospitalizations and 9 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 5,188

Cuyahoga: 3,927

Marion: 2,617

Hamilton 2,403

Lucas: 2,107

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Lucas: 229

Franklin: 228

Cuyahoga: 209

Mahoning: 169

Summit: 159