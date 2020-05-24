1  of  4
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 31,911 cases, 1,969 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There were 31,911 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,969 total deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 503 cases, 10 deaths, 39 hospitalizations and 9 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 5,188
  • Cuyahoga: 3,927
  • Marion: 2,617
  • Hamilton 2,403
  • Lucas: 2,107

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Lucas: 229
  • Franklin: 228
  • Cuyahoga: 209
  • Mahoning: 169
  • Summit: 159

