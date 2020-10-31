Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,915 new cases reported, 10 additional deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss coronavirus concerns live on FOX 8 above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

There have been 215,697 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5,301 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 168,884 people have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, ODH says 2,915 cases have been reported, along with 10 deaths, 163 hospitalizations and 18 ICU admissions.

Courtesy of Ohio Department of Health

Governor DeWine has continued to express concern about the rising number of cases and urges residents to be vigilant. He said it’s important to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“About three and a half weeks ago, this thing turned on us. Many doctors, medical professionals, health experts predicted that when it started getting colder, we got into winter, late fall, people moving back inside, spending more time inside, that this virus would kick up. Frankly, we had no idea it was going to kick up this much,” Gov. DeWine told FOX 8 News on Thursday.

