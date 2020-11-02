Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,909 new cases, 37 new fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 221,909 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,909 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,340 deaths (including 37 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 19,402 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 171,657 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 34,871

Cuyahoga: 21,893

Hamilton: 19,272

Montgomery: 12,328

Lucas: 9,168

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 690

Franklin: 643

Lucas: 388

Hamilton: 350

Mahoning: 287

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine, who can be seen talking to FOX 8 last week in the video above, announced a the list of places throughout Ohio where people can get free COVID-19 tests.

This week, our #COVID19 popup testing teams will be in:



✅Springfield

✅Columbus

✅South Point

✅Youngstown

✅London

✅Ironton

✅Reynoldsburg

✅Cincinnati



More info on Ohio's popup testing: https://t.co/v0X8YNokq3

Details on all other testing sites: https://t.co/5JjweHW2on pic.twitter.com/KHoB7yTtwB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 2, 2020

Also, over the weekend, the city of Kent chose to reinstate outdoor refreshment areas in front of businesses:

