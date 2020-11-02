Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,909 new cases, 37 new fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.
There have been 221,909 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,909 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,340 deaths (including 37 additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 19,402 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.
About 171,657 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 34,871
- Cuyahoga: 21,893
- Hamilton: 19,272
- Montgomery: 12,328
- Lucas: 9,168
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 690
- Franklin: 643
- Lucas: 388
- Hamilton: 350
- Mahoning: 287
Today, Gov. Mike DeWine, who can be seen talking to FOX 8 last week in the video above, announced a the list of places throughout Ohio where people can get free COVID-19 tests.
Also, over the weekend, the city of Kent chose to reinstate outdoor refreshment areas in front of businesses:
