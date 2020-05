COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

There are 27,923 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus with 1,625 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 449 cases, 15 deaths, 51 hospitalizations and 5 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

