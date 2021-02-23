Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,775 new cases, 94 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 958,153 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,775 cases reported today, along with a total of 16,968 deaths (including 94 additional fatalities reported today).

However, the death statistics may not yet be completely accurate.

“The Bureau of Infections Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data,” the department wrote on its website. “This process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward.”

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 49,651 people.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 159 inpatients, and 29 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 894,113 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 110,938

Cuyahoga: 94,420

Hamilton: 72,486

Montgomery: 46,927

Summit: 39,637

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 1,474,872 or about 12.62% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 25,011 people were vaccinated.

Yesterday during a press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine said that if things go as planned, the Cleveland Indians could play with 30% of its park filled with fans this year:

He and his wife Fran also received their second shots today:

This morning, @FranDeWine and I received our second doses of the #COVID19 vaccine from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County. Anyone age 65+ is eligible for the vaccine in Ohio. Find a nearby provider: https://t.co/hqPtIO0reC pic.twitter.com/HnWkOLoMql — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 23, 2021