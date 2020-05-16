Ohio coronavirus numbers: 27,474 cases, 1,610 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.

There are 27,474 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus with 1,610 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 520 cases, 29 deaths, 79 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 4,420

Cuyahoga: 3,223

Marion: 2,449

Pickaway: 2,011

Hamilton: 2,007

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Lucas: 203

Franklin: 169

Cuyahoga: 163

Mahoning: 146

Hamilton: 111