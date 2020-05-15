Ohio coronavirus numbers: 26,954 cases, 1,581 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon.
There are 26,954 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus with 1,581 deaths.
In the last 24 hours, 597 cases, 47 deaths, 73 hospitalizations and 9 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton do not have a news conference scheduled for Friday.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 4,330
- Cuyahoga: 3,156
- Marion: 2,436
- Pickaway: 2,005
- Hamilton: 1,961
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Lucas: 204
- Cuyahoga: 162
- Franklin: 156
- Mahoning: 145
- Hamilton: 109
**Watch the video above for more on how coronavirus deaths are counted**