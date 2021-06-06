Ohio coronavirus numbers: 268 new cases, 12 hospitalizations

** Meet the winners of the second Vax-a-Million drawing in the video above **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,104,648 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 268 cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 19,980 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Sunday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,534 people. There were 12 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 2 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

1,070,237 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,192

Cuyahoga: 115,328

Hamilton: 81,085

Montgomery: 52,359

Summit: 48,260

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,380,145 or about 46.03% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 10,109 people received a shot in the state.

State leaders are trying to encourage vaccinations through the Ohio Vax-A-Million Lottery program.

Tonight at 11:59 p.m. is your last chance to register for the third drawing.

Vax-A-Million remaining drawings

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program. Vaccinated Ohioans who haven’t yet entered the lottery can do so online here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833 427-5634). One entry gets you into all three remaining drawings.