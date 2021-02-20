Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,611 additional cases reported, 56 news deaths

*Watch our latest report above on lingering side effects from COVID-19.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 2,611 cases were reported along with 56 deaths, 104 hospitalizations and 9 ICU admissions.

“The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data. The process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. This review will result in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward,” officials noted.

Courtesy of ODH

Since the pandemic began, 952,306 cases and 16,749 fatalities have been documented.

ODH also provided an update on vaccination distribution. As of Saturday, 1,422,555 residents have been vaccinated, which is about 12.17% of the state’s population.