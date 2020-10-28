Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,607 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers on Wednesday, and the reported cases remain high.

According to the update posted to the department of health website, there have been 205,347 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 5,256 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 2,607 new cases have been reported and 17 more deaths.

During Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine warned of community spread, and asked people to cancel events. (More on that in the video, above.)

“It is community spread that is driving this,” DeWine said. “The community spread endangers our schools, our nursing homes and our hospitals.”

The governor said the spread is caused by people not wearing masks and not social distancing. He also blamed game day watch parties, large wedding receptions, crowded bars, house parties and extended family gatherings.

Now, 82 of the state’s 88 counties meet the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high COVID-19 incidence. DeWine asked those in the 82 counties to avoid gatherings, do not hold or attend Halloween parties, and wear masks indoors and outdoors when you can’t maintain distance.

