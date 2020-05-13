Ohio coronavirus numbers: 25,721 cases and 1,483 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Wednesday afternoon.

There are 25,721 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus with 1,483 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 471 cases, 47 deaths, 79 hospitalizations and 16 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton do not have a news conference scheduled for Wednesday. They will be back on Thursday and are expected to make more announcements on reopening dates.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 4,113

Cuyahoga: 2,979

Marion: 2,419

Pickaway: 1,958

Hamilton: 1,886

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Lucas: 187

Cuyahoga: 153

Franklin: 145

Mahoning: 134

Hamilton: 105