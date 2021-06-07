Ohio coronavirus numbers: 255 new cases, 69 hospitalizations

** Video above has more information about the mass vaccination clinic at The Wolstein Center **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,104,903 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 255 new cases reported Monday, along with a total of 19,980 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Monday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,603 people. There were 69 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 6 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

1,071,009 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,222

Cuyahoga: 115,365

Hamilton: 81,092

Montgomery: 52,373

Summit: 48,265

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,386,144 or about 46.08% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 6,156 people received a shot in the state.

State leaders are trying to encourage vaccinations through the Ohio Vax-A-Million Lottery program.

The third Vax-a-Million drawing is tonight and the winner will be announced on Wednesday right here at FOX 8.

