Ohio coronavirus numbers: 251 new cases, 11 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,107,047 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 251 new cases reported Sunday, along with a total of 20,091 deaths (including 0 deaths reported Sunday).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 59,876 people. There were 11 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,076,255 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 128,492

Cuyahoga: 115,597

Hamilton: 81,299

Montgomery: 52,482

Summit: 48,339

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,451,581 or about 46.64% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 5,616 people received a shot in the state.

State leaders are trying to encourage vaccinations through the Ohio Vax-A-Million Lottery program.

The third set of winners were announced on Wednesday, making 6 winners so far.

It’s not too late to register for the the remaining two drawings. The deadline to register is today at 11:59 p.m.