Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,458 new cases, 83 new deaths reported

**Watch as the Vaccine Queens help a local woman get vaccinated in the video above.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,015,577 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,458 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,609 deaths (including 83 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 52,968 people. There were 151 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 7 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 964,712 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 117,583

Cuyahoga: 101,722

Hamilton: 76,271

Montgomery: 48,700

Summit: 43,123

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 3,322,481 or about 28.42% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 46,647 people were vaccinated.

Yesterday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans to continue to take the fight against the spread of the virus seriously, as seen below: