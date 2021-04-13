Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,340 new cases, 90 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 1,043,729 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,340 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,917 deaths (including 90 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 54,334 people. There were 167 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 13 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 985,790 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 121,133

Cuyahoga: 105,771

Hamilton: 77,720

Montgomery: 49,710

Summit: 44,890

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,160,582 or about 35.59% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 38,740 people were vaccinated.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to speak about his decision to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state at 3 p.m. today.