Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,309 new cases, no new fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.
There have been 198,115 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,309 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,206 deaths (there were no additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 18,095 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.
About 158,836 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 32,241
- Cuyahoga: 20,278
- Hamilton: 17,388
- Montgomery: 10,864
- Lucas: 8,494
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 685
- Franklin: 642
- Lucas: 375
- Hamilton: 344
- Mahoning: 287
The state’s highest reported cases came yesterday, with 2,858, and numbers worldwide are now well past 40 million.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, as seen in the video above, continues to implore people to wear masks while going out in public.
