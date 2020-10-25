Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,309 new cases, no new fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 198,115 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,309 cases reported today, along with a total of 5,206 deaths (there were no additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 18,095 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 41 years old.

About 158,836 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 32,241

Cuyahoga: 20,278

Hamilton: 17,388

Montgomery: 10,864

Lucas: 8,494

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 685

Franklin: 642

Lucas: 375

Hamilton: 344

Mahoning: 287

The state’s highest reported cases came yesterday, with 2,858, and numbers worldwide are now well past 40 million.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, as seen in the video above, continues to implore people to wear masks while going out in public.

Right now, 92.8% of Ohioans are living in a county that is high incidence and/or has very high exposure and spread. Please #StaySafeOhio. We pushed the coronavirus down before and we can do it again. #InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/oXwKuUHPIg — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 24, 2020

