Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,293 new cases, 63 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon.

There have been 1,024,011 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,293 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,643 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 53,306 people. There were 63 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 4 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 970,904 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 118,657

Cuyahoga: 102,868

Hamilton: 76,740

Montgomery: 48,985

Summit: 43,639

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 3,647,477 or about 31.20% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 76,653 people were vaccinated.

