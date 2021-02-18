Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,282 additional cases reported, 98 new deaths

*See the latest update on vaccines from the White House above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 2,282 cases have been reported in addition to 98 deaths, 173 hospitalizations and 28 ICU admissions.

“The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data. The process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data. The review will result in fluctuations in death numbers moving forward,” officials noted.

Courtesy of Ohio Dept. of Health

Since the pandemic began, 947,389 cases and 16,611 fatalities have been documented.

ODH also provided an update on vaccination distribution. As of Thursday, 1,369,627 residents have received the vaccine, which is about 11.72% of the state’s population.