Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,216 new cases, 121 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,045,945 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,216 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,917 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 54,455 people. There were 121 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 11 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 987,768 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 121,413

Cuyahoga: 106,088

Hamilton: 77,828

Montgomery: 49,815

Summit: 45,000

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,206,856 or about 35.99% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 47,028 people were vaccinated.

