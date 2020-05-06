Ohio coronavirus numbers: 21,576 cases and 1,225 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

The department reported 21,576 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 1,225 total deaths from the virus. Cases range in age from infant to 106 years.

In the last 24 hours, 607 cases, 90 deaths, 96 hospitalizations and 28 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will not hold a coronavirus news conference on Wednesday. They will return on Thursday, when the governor anticipates making announcements after meeting with the advisory boards for restaurants and salons.

Ohio counties with the most COVID-19 cases:

Franklin: 3,237

Cuyahoga: 2,542

Marion: 2,347

Pickaway: 1,836

Hamilton: 1,527

Ohio counties with the most COVID-19 deaths:

Lucas: 151

Cuyahoga: 131

Mahoning: 108

Franklin: 99

Hamilton: 93

